Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 242,000 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the November 30th total of 196,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 226,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ETY traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.09. 112,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,973. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.43. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.81 and a twelve month high of $15.35.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a $0.0992 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,623 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 1.9% in the third quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 38,782 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 14,197 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 7.6% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.