Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 242,000 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the November 30th total of 196,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 226,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE ETY traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.09. 112,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,973. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.43. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.81 and a twelve month high of $15.35.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a $0.0992 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.
