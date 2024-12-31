Short Interest in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Increases By 23.7%

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the November 30th total of 1,860,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 866,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BURL has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $334.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.00.

Insider Transactions at Burlington Stores

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burlington Stores

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.89, for a total value of $145,181.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,931 shares in the company, valued at $17,613,121.59. The trade was a 0.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 391.7% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the third quarter valued at $53,000.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

BURL stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $284.50. The stock had a trading volume of 96,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,197. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $275.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.40. The firm has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 38.97, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.64. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $174.64 and a 52 week high of $298.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 47.52% and a net margin of 4.49%. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Articles

