Short Interest in GT Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTBP) Increases By 23.4%

GT Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTBP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the November 30th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 355,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of brokerages have commented on GTBP. Roth Capital raised GT Biopharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of GT Biopharma in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:GTBP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.06. 16,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,290. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.58. GT Biopharma has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $10.66.

GT Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology products based on its proprietary Tri-specific Killer Engager (TriKE) fusion protein immune cell engager technology platform. It develops GTB-3550, a single-chain tri-specific recombinant fusion protein conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes, refractory/relapsed acute myeloid leukemia or advanced systemic mastocytosis, and CD33+ malignancies.

