Short Interest in GT Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTBP) Increases By 23.4%

GT Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTBP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the November 30th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 355,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have commented on GTBP. Roth Capital raised GT Biopharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of GT Biopharma in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.
View Our Latest Research Report on GT Biopharma
GT Biopharma Price Performance
GT Biopharma Company Profile
GT Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology products based on its proprietary Tri-specific Killer Engager (TriKE) fusion protein immune cell engager technology platform. It develops GTB-3550, a single-chain tri-specific recombinant fusion protein conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes, refractory/relapsed acute myeloid leukemia or advanced systemic mastocytosis, and CD33+ malignancies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than GT Biopharma
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- 3 Stocks Helping to Bring AI to Healthcare
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- 3 Stocks Ringing in The New Year with Large Buyback Announcements
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Why 2024 Was Great for Stocks—and Why 2025 Could Be Even Better
Receive News & Ratings for GT Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GT Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.