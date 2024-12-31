DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the November 30th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

DSS stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.97. 18,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,443. DSS has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16.

In related news, Director Heng Fai Ambrose Chan bought 205,149 shares of DSS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $198,994.53. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,184,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,940.75. This represents a 20.95 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 59.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DSS stock. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in DSS, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:DSS Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of DSS as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.33% of the company’s stock.

DSS, Inc operates in the product packaging, biotechnology, commercial lending, securities and investment management, alternative trading, and direct marketing businesses. It manufactures, markets, and sells mailers, photo sleeves, custom folding cartons, and 3-dimensional direct mail solutions; and markets and distributes nutritional and personal care products.

