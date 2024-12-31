Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) Short Interest Up 23.6% in December

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the November 30th total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 744,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Werewolf Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFM Health Sciences LP increased its stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 4.9% during the third quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,398,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after purchasing an additional 157,673 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Werewolf Therapeutics by 96.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,110,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 544,881 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 6.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 685,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 40,692 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 12.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 476,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 52,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 212,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 39,413 shares during the last quarter. 64.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Werewolf Therapeutics Stock Down 2.0 %

Werewolf Therapeutics stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.45. 94,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,451. Werewolf Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $8.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.20. The company has a current ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $64.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.30.

About Werewolf Therapeutics

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

