Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Short Interest Up 23.1% in December

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 464,400 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the November 30th total of 377,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 71.4 days.
Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Performance
Chartwell Retirement Residences stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 875 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,597. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.67. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $11.68.
Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile
