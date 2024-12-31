Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Short Interest Up 23.1% in December

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 464,400 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the November 30th total of 377,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 71.4 days.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Performance

Chartwell Retirement Residences stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 875 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,597. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.67. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $11.68.

Get Chartwell Retirement Residences alerts:

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Chartwell is in the business of serving and caring for Canada’s seniors, committed to its vision of Making People’s Lives BETTER and to providing a happier, healthier, and more fulfilling life experience for its residents. Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent living through to assisted living and long term care.

Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.