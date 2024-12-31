Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.39, but opened at $8.80. Apartment Investment and Management shares last traded at $9.08, with a volume of 356,312 shares traded.

Apartment Investment and Management Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.39.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $53.16 million for the quarter. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative net margin of 119.76% and a negative return on equity of 68.04%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apartment Investment and Management will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apartment Investment and Management Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -58.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIV. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 570.7% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 87,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 74,760 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 2.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,842,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,659,000 after buying an additional 44,668 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 40.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 658,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after buying an additional 190,440 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 39.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 4,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 354.8% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 220,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 171,905 shares during the period. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add and opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco’s mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

