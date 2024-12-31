MARA (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Shares of MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.29, but opened at $17.98. MARA shares last traded at $17.42, with a volume of 7,893,882 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Compass Point cut shares of MARA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Piper Sandler started coverage on MARA in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of MARA from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of MARA from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on MARA in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.54 and a 200 day moving average of $19.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 5.63.

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04). MARA had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $131.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MARA Holdings, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay P. Leupp sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $203,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,059,104.40. The trade was a 4.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $292,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,077,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,351,560. This trade represents a 0.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 153,615 shares of company stock worth $3,258,686. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MARA. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in MARA during the third quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in MARA by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of MARA by 74.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MARA in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of MARA by 173.0% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 7,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

