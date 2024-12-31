Ferrovial (NASDAQ:FER) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.29, but opened at $43.83. Ferrovial shares last traded at $43.48, with a volume of 22,351 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on FER shares. Bank of America raised shares of Ferrovial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ferrovial to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Ferrovial Price Performance

Ferrovial Cuts Dividend

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.01.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.0366 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

Institutional Trading of Ferrovial

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in Ferrovial by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 67,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Ferrovial by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 289,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,484,000 after buying an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrovial in the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Ferrovial by 27.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 32,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 6,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Ferrovial during the third quarter valued at about $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

About Ferrovial

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads.

