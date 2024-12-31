Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.50, but opened at $30.39. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $30.12, with a volume of 16,936,239 shares.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.1399 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.
