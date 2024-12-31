Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.50, but opened at $30.39. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $30.12, with a volume of 16,936,239 shares.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14.

Get Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.1399 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 16.0% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the third quarter worth about $152,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $366,000.

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.