Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Shares of Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $108.70, but opened at $111.85. Natural Resource Partners shares last traded at $110.71, with a volume of 4,591 shares trading hands.
Natural Resource Partners Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Natural Resource Partners Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Natural Resource Partners’s payout ratio is currently 24.14%.
About Natural Resource Partners
Natural Resource Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in the Appalachia Basin, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties located in the United States; and oil and gas properties located in Louisiana.
