Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Shares of Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $108.70, but opened at $111.85. Natural Resource Partners shares last traded at $110.71, with a volume of 4,591 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Natural Resource Partners’s payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the third quarter worth $1,899,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Natural Resource Partners by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 40,885 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 7,430 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Natural Resource Partners by 1,035.2% during the second quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,497,000 after acquiring an additional 106,785 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,496,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Natural Resource Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $5,433,000. 31.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natural Resource Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in the Appalachia Basin, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties located in the United States; and oil and gas properties located in Louisiana.

