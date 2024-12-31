Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.60 and last traded at $28.46, with a volume of 23038 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.32.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Gladstone Capital’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.11%.

In related news, President Bob Marcotte sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $423,925.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 248,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,788,543.50. This trade represents a 5.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Gladstone Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $12,287,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 2,305.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 384,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,248,000 after buying an additional 368,546 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Gladstone Capital by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 111,569 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 8,891 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,723,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 35,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. 10.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

