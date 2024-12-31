CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.51, but opened at $9.74. CleanSpark shares last traded at $9.58, with a volume of 4,187,100 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CleanSpark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Macquarie boosted their price target on CleanSpark from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.17.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 4.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.85.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 32.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 871,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,905,000 after acquiring an additional 215,124 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 13.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 5,347 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 33.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 7,426 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in CleanSpark by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 969,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,470,000 after acquiring an additional 171,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in CleanSpark by 4.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 313,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 13,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

