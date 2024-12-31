Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.51, but opened at $29.58. Anterix shares last traded at $30.78, with a volume of 9,587 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Craig Hallum raised Anterix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

Anterix Trading Up 1.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Anterix

The firm has a market capitalization of $574.18 million, a PE ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.59.

In other Anterix news, Director Mark Fleischhauer acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.19 per share, for a total transaction of $119,665.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,665. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie B. Daniels bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.75 per share, for a total transaction of $65,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,500. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 45.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Anterix by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 128,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 56,559 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anterix by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 250,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,451,000 after buying an additional 108,683 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Anterix by 309.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 22,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 16,773 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Anterix in the 3rd quarter worth $759,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Anterix during the 2nd quarter worth $1,334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks and innovative broadband solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

