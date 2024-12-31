ZJK Industrial (NASDAQ:ZJK) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZJK – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.31, but opened at $9.10. ZJK Industrial shares last traded at $9.58, with a volume of 20,046 shares changing hands.

ZJK Industrial Trading Up 5.8 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZJK Industrial

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ZJK Industrial stock. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZJK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000. Murchinson Ltd. owned 0.06% of ZJK Industrial at the end of the most recent quarter.

About ZJK Industrial

ZJK Industrial Co Ltd. is a high-tech enterprise specialized in manufacturing and sale of precision fasteners, structural parts and other precision metal parts products applied in a variety of industries, including intelligent electronic equipment, new energy vehicles, aerospace, energy storage systems and liquid cooling systems used in artificial intelligence supercomputers.

