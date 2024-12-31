Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.74, but opened at $12.11. Magic Software Enterprises shares last traded at $12.14, with a volume of 8,961 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MGIC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Magic Software Enterprises from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Get Magic Software Enterprises alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Stock Performance

Magic Software Enterprises Increases Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of $594.59 million, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.11.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.236 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.20. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGIC. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 4,274.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,818 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the third quarter valued at $115,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 4.6% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 28,917 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 2,254.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 68,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 65,540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

About Magic Software Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud-based services in Israel and internationally. Its Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.