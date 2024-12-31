Almacenes Éxito (NYSE:EXTO) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Almacenes Éxito S.A. (NYSE:EXTO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.00, but opened at $3.15. Almacenes Éxito shares last traded at $3.60, with a volume of 81,506 shares traded.

Almacenes Éxito Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.15. The company has a market cap of $553.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of -0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Get Almacenes Éxito alerts:

Almacenes Éxito Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.0248 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This is an increase from Almacenes Éxito’s previous — dividend of $0.01. Almacenes Éxito’s payout ratio is 31.43%.

Institutional Trading of Almacenes Éxito

About Almacenes Éxito

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXTO. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Almacenes Éxito in the second quarter worth about $259,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Almacenes Éxito during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Almacenes Éxito in the second quarter worth $71,000.

(Get Free Report)

Almacenes Éxito SA operates as a retail commerce company in South America. The company operates a chain of retail stores primarily under the Éxito, Carulla, Surtimax, Super Inter, Surti Mayorista, Libertad, Mini Libertad, Devoto, Disco, and Géant brands. It is also involved in the online commerce activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Almacenes Éxito Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almacenes Éxito and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.