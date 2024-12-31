Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Shares of Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.75, but opened at $2.64. Microvast shares last traded at $2.41, with a volume of 5,002,460 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Microvast in a report on Monday, November 18th.

Get Microvast alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Microvast

Microvast Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microvast

The company has a market capitalization of $773.92 million, a PE ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 2.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Microvast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microvast by 569.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 109,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 92,828 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Microvast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microvast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Microvast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. 20.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Microvast

(Get Free Report)

Microvast Holdings, Inc provides battery technologies for electric vehicles and energy storage solutions. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2. It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Microvast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microvast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.