ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.75, but opened at $1.79. ProKidney shares last traded at $1.75, with a volume of 18,913 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of ProKidney from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of ProKidney in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ProKidney in a report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ProKidney has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average of $2.08. The firm has a market cap of $510.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.27.

ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). On average, research analysts anticipate that ProKidney Corp. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PROK. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of ProKidney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ProKidney in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ProKidney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of ProKidney during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProKidney in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. 51.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for REACT in patients with congenital anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease.

