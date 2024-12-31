Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.74, but opened at $10.12. Omeros shares last traded at $9.85, with a volume of 136,338 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OMER. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Omeros in a report on Thursday, November 14th. D. Boral Capital started coverage on Omeros in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on Omeros in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omeros currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

The stock has a market cap of $580.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.47.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Omeros by 121.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 51,873 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Omeros by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,339,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Omeros by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 15.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 8,010 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Omeros during the third quarter valued at about $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting immunologic diseases, including complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company’s products under development include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal trial for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

