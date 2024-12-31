Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Lotus Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:LOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.60, but opened at $3.85. Lotus Technology shares last traded at $3.73, with a volume of 10,906 shares changing hands.

Lotus Technology Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lotus Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lotus Technology in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Lotus Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $402,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Lotus Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

About Lotus Technology

Lotus Technology Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of battery electric lifestyle vehicles worldwide. It also distributes sports cars. The company sells its products under the Lotus brand. Lotus Technology Inc is based in Shanghai, China.

