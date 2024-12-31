Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.92, but opened at $32.70. Kenon shares last traded at $32.81, with a volume of 5,991 shares traded.

Kenon Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.44.

Get Kenon alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kenon

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Kenon by 13.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Kenon by 4,233.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Kenon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $365,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kenon during the third quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Kenon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,136,000. 13.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kenon

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kenon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.