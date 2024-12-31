MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $302.96, but opened at $316.96. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $305.58, with a volume of 4,332,128 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on MicroStrategy from $300.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $392.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $290.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $479.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $337.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.31 and a beta of 3.17.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($1.44). The company had revenue of $116.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.45 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 87.05% and a negative return on equity of 17.31%. MicroStrategy’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($8.98) earnings per share.

In other MicroStrategy news, CFO Andrew Kang sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.15, for a total value of $1,465,755.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,106,372. This trade represents a 32.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 56,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.41, for a total transaction of $14,479,312.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,514.70. The trade was a 90.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $32,259,177. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 72.3% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. 59.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

