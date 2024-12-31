Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.16, but opened at $12.49. Franklin BSP Realty Trust shares last traded at $12.52, with a volume of 75,185 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FBRT shares. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Trading Up 2.8 %

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.01. The company has a quick ratio of 90.45, a current ratio of 90.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 173.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin BSP Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 42.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Institutional investors own 59.87% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin BSP Realty Trust

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

See Also

