Pony AI (NASDAQ:PONY) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Pony AI Inc. (NASDAQ:PONY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.25, but opened at $15.75. Pony AI shares last traded at $14.57, with a volume of 627,884 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PONY. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Pony AI in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.60 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Pony AI in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Pony AI Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the autonomous mobility principally in the People’s Republic of China and the United States. The company provides robotruck services, such as transportation services to the logistics platforms. Pony AI Inc is based in Guangzhou, the People’s Republic of China.

