Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINF) Short Interest Down 19.1% in December

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 488,600 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the November 30th total of 604,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,886.0 days.

Orion Oyj Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ORINF remained flat at $48.65 during trading hours on Tuesday. Orion Oyj has a 52-week low of $48.65 and a 52-week high of $48.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.39.

About Orion Oyj

Read More

Orion Oyj develops, manufactures, and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in Finland, Scandinavia, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company provides prescription drugs and self-care products, which includes Nubeqa for the treatment of prostate cancer; Precedex, Dexdor, and Precedex for human use; Burana for inflammatory pain; Divina series for menopausal symptoms; Trexan for rheumatoid arthritis and cancer; Stalevo, Entacapone, and Comtess/Comtan for Parkinson’s disease; Biosimilars for rheumatoid arthritis and inflammatory bowel diseases; and Simdax for acute decompensated heart failure, as well as Fareston for breast cancer.

