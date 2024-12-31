Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINF) Short Interest Down 19.1% in December

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 488,600 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the November 30th total of 604,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,886.0 days.
Orion Oyj Stock Performance
OTCMKTS ORINF remained flat at $48.65 during trading hours on Tuesday. Orion Oyj has a 52-week low of $48.65 and a 52-week high of $48.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.39.
About Orion Oyj
