Short Interest in Pason Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) Decreases By 13.8%

Pason Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSYTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 601,700 shares, a decrease of 13.8% from the November 30th total of 698,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.0 days.

Pason Systems Stock Performance

Pason Systems stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.27. 17,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,805. Pason Systems has a fifty-two week low of $9.08 and a fifty-two week high of $13.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.07 and its 200-day moving average is $10.88.

Pason Systems Company Profile

Pason Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides Electronic Drilling Recorder, which provides real-time drilling data to rig site personnel; DataHub with Pason Live, which is used as the central repository for data and reports captured at the rigs for real-time; and DataLink that provides automated in-house databases, third-party analytics platforms, remote geosteering, and other remote services.

