Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PANHF) Short Interest Update

Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PANHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,318,600 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the November 30th total of 6,449,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 41,593.0 days.

Ping An Healthcare and Technology Stock Performance

PANHF traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.82. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.31. Ping An Healthcare and Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40.

About Ping An Healthcare and Technology

Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online healthcare services platform in China. It offers online medical services, such as online consultation, hospital referral and appointment, inpatient arrangement, and second opinion services; prepaid cards and health check-up services; and medical devices.

