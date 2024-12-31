Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PANHF) Short Interest Update

Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PANHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,318,600 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the November 30th total of 6,449,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 41,593.0 days.
Ping An Healthcare and Technology Stock Performance
PANHF traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.82. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.31. Ping An Healthcare and Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40.
About Ping An Healthcare and Technology
