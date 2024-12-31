Short Interest in Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Rises By 20.7%

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the November 30th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Otsuka Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS OTSKY traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,048. Otsuka has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $32.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.09.
About Otsuka
