Short Interest in Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Rises By 20.7%

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the November 30th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Otsuka Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS OTSKY traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,048. Otsuka has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $32.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.09.

Get Otsuka alerts:

About Otsuka

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, consumer products, and other businesses worldwide. The company develops pharmaceutical products in the fields of psychiatry, neurology, oncology, cardiovascular and renal system, digestive system, ophthalmology, and diagnostics, as well as intravenous solutions and medical devices.

Receive News & Ratings for Otsuka Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otsuka and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.