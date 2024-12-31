Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PMREF) Short Interest Update

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PMREF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 679,900 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the November 30th total of 560,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 261.5 days.
Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:PMREF traded down C$0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$10.53. 8,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,817. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.81. Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$9.25 and a one year high of C$12.17.
About Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust
