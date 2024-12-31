Short Interest in Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QUBSF) Declines By 13.5%

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QUBSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,556,900 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the November 30th total of 1,799,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,892.3 days.
Qantas Airways Stock Performance
Qantas Airways stock remained flat at $5.18 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.41 and a 200-day moving average of $4.61. Qantas Airways has a 12 month low of $3.24 and a 12 month high of $5.82.
Qantas Airways Company Profile
