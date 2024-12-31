Short Interest in Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QUBSF) Declines By 13.5%

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QUBSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,556,900 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the November 30th total of 1,799,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,892.3 days.

Qantas Airways Stock Performance

Qantas Airways stock remained flat at $5.18 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.41 and a 200-day moving average of $4.61. Qantas Airways has a 12 month low of $3.24 and a 12 month high of $5.82.

Qantas Airways Company Profile

Qantas Airways Limited provides air transportation services in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Qantas Domestic, Qantas International, Jetstar Group, and Qantas Loyalty segments. It offers passenger flying, and air cargo and express freight services; and customer loyalty recognition programs.

