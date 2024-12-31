Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) Short Interest Down 15.9% in December

Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 210,200 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the November 30th total of 250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.1 days.
Relx Stock Down 6.4 %
OTCMKTS:RLXXF traded down $3.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,903. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.55 and a 200-day moving average of $46.50. Relx has a 1 year low of $35.70 and a 1 year high of $50.13.
About Relx
