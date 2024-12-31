PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF) Short Interest Down 19.7% in December

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2024

PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the November 30th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

PureTech Health Price Performance

PTCHF remained flat at $2.00 during trading on Tuesday. 30 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,830. PureTech Health has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $3.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.06 and its 200 day moving average is $2.10.

PureTech Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PureTech Health plc, engages in the development and commercialization of biotechnology and pharmaceutical solutions in the United States. The company is developing LYT-100, which is under Phase 2 stage, to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); and LYT-200, a IgG4 monoclonal antibody, currently under Phase 1/2 stage, targeting galectin-9 for treating solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PureTech Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureTech Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.