Rand Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWWI) Short Interest Update

Rand Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWWI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the November 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Rand Worldwide Trading Up 5.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS RWWI traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,306. Rand Worldwide has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $23.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
About Rand Worldwide
