Rand Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWWI) Short Interest Update

Rand Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWWI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the November 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Rand Worldwide Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS RWWI traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,306. Rand Worldwide has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $23.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

About Rand Worldwide

Featured Stories

Rand Worldwide, Inc provides design automation and data management solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in five divisions: IMAGINiT Technologies, Rand Simulation, Facilities Management, ASCENT, and Rand 3D. The IMAGINiT Technologies division resells Autodesk solutions and system integration, and consulting services to customers in the manufacturing, infrastructure, building, and media and entertainment industries; resells Twinmotion visualization software, which provides design professionals to transform architectural models and designs into photorealistic images and immersive videos; offers a range of 3D laser scanning equipment and related software to help architectural, engineering, and construction firms; and sells its own proprietary software products and related services.

