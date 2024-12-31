Short Interest in Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) Grows By 26.3%

Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 496,500 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the November 30th total of 393,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 134.2 days.
Regis Resources Trading Down 7.5 %
RGRNF stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,828. Regis Resources has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.40.
About Regis Resources
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Regis Resources
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- 3 Stocks Helping to Bring AI to Healthcare
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- 3 Stocks Ringing in The New Year with Large Buyback Announcements
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Why 2024 Was Great for Stocks—and Why 2025 Could Be Even Better
Receive News & Ratings for Regis Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regis Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.