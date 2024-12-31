Short Interest in Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) Grows By 26.3%

Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 496,500 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the November 30th total of 393,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 134.2 days.

Regis Resources Trading Down 7.5 %

RGRNF stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,828. Regis Resources has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.40.

About Regis Resources

Regis Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold projects in Australia. It owns interest in the Duketon gold project located in the North Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia; and the McPhillamys gold project situated in the Central Western region of New South Wales.

