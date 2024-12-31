Short Interest in ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR) Increases By 24.4%

ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,700 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the November 30th total of 66,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 695,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
ParkerVision Trading Up 3.2 %
Shares of ParkerVision stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.88. The stock had a trading volume of 91,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,602. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day moving average is $0.46. ParkerVision has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.22 million, a PE ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 2.21.
About ParkerVision
