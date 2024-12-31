Short Interest in ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR) Increases By 24.4%

ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,700 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the November 30th total of 66,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 695,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ParkerVision Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of ParkerVision stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.88. The stock had a trading volume of 91,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,602. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day moving average is $0.46. ParkerVision has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.22 million, a PE ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 2.21.

ParkerVision

ParkerVision, Inc designs and develops radio frequency technologies and integrated circuits for use in wireless communication products. ParkerVision, Inc was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Jacksonville, Florida.

