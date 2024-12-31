Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) Short Interest Down 14.7% in December

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIFYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 703,700 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the November 30th total of 824,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 169,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.
Pine Cliff Energy Stock Up 4.8 %
Pine Cliff Energy stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.66. 275,509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,411. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average is $0.68. Pine Cliff Energy has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $1.10.
Pine Cliff Energy Company Profile
