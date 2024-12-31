Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) Short Interest Down 14.7% in December

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIFYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 703,700 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the November 30th total of 824,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 169,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Pine Cliff Energy Stock Up 4.8 %

Pine Cliff Energy stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.66. 275,509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,411. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average is $0.68. Pine Cliff Energy has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $1.10.

Get Pine Cliff Energy alerts:

Pine Cliff Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and crude oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interest in oil and gas properties in the Viking and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta, as well as in the Southern Alberta, Southern Saskatchewan, and Edson areas.

Receive News & Ratings for Pine Cliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Cliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.