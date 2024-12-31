Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYF) Short Interest Update

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,900 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the November 30th total of 37,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 159.7 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on REMYF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Monday, September 9th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Rémy Cointreau from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Rémy Cointreau
Rémy Cointreau Price Performance
Rémy Cointreau Company Profile
Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, sale, and distribution of liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Rémy Cointreau
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- 3 Stocks Helping to Bring AI to Healthcare
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- 3 Stocks Ringing in The New Year with Large Buyback Announcements
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Why 2024 Was Great for Stocks—and Why 2025 Could Be Even Better
Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.