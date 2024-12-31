Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYF) Short Interest Update

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,900 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the November 30th total of 37,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 159.7 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on REMYF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Monday, September 9th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Rémy Cointreau from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Rémy Cointreau stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.70. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 330. Rémy Cointreau has a 12-month low of $57.18 and a 12-month high of $121.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.11.

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, sale, and distribution of liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

