Short Interest in Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF) Declines By 14.6%

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,600 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the November 30th total of 66,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 80.9 days.
Prada Stock Performance
Shares of PRDSF stock remained flat at $7.63 on Tuesday. 13,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,426. Prada has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $8.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.18.
About Prada
