Sean Kiewiet Sells 170,596 Shares of Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) Stock

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Free Report) insider Sean Kiewiet sold 170,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $1,808,317.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 711,853 shares in the company, valued at $7,545,641.80. This represents a 19.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sean Kiewiet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 17th, Sean Kiewiet sold 100 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $1,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Sean Kiewiet sold 100 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $1,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Sean Kiewiet sold 488 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $4,884.88.

On Monday, December 2nd, Sean Kiewiet sold 21,286 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $206,048.48.

On Friday, November 29th, Sean Kiewiet sold 6,467 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $65,316.70.

On Tuesday, November 26th, Sean Kiewiet sold 22,178 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $222,001.78.

On Monday, November 4th, Sean Kiewiet sold 5,700 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total value of $29,127.00.

On Friday, November 1st, Sean Kiewiet sold 4,300 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $22,790.00.

On Thursday, October 3rd, Sean Kiewiet sold 4,483 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $26,898.00.

Priority Technology Trading Up 6.6 %

PRTH stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.25. 150,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,742. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $12.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $945.68 million, a PE ratio of -29.17 and a beta of 1.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRTH has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Priority Technology from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Priority Technology from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Priority Technology from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Priority Technology

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Priority Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,822,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Priority Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Priority Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $301,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Priority Technology by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 6,096 shares during the last quarter. 11.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Priority Technology

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business (B2B) Payments, and Enterprise Payments. It offers SMB payments processing solutions for B2C transactions through independent sales organizations, financial institutions, independent software vendors, and other referral partners through its MX product suite, which includes MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing.

