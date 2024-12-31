Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Director John W. Childs Purchases 29,000 Shares

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) Director John W. Childs bought 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,042,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,368,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,132,551.54. This represents a 1.24 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Biohaven Trading Up 3.9 %

BHVN stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.18. 214,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,309. Biohaven Ltd. has a 1-year low of $26.80 and a 1-year high of $62.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.24.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts expect that Biohaven Ltd. will post -8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Biohaven in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Biohaven from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Biohaven from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Biohaven in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biohaven

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Biohaven by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 321,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,146,000 after acquiring an additional 74,490 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Biohaven by 4.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Biohaven by 234.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 55,415 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Biohaven by 9.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Biohaven by 10.2% during the second quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Company Profile

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

