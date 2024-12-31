FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $180.00 to $190.00. The stock had previously closed at $126.51, but opened at $136.54. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. FTAI Aviation shares last traded at $145.75, with a volume of 834,437 shares changing hands.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $150.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in FTAI Aviation by 118.1% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the third quarter worth about $200,000. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,470.75 and a beta of 2.06.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $465.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.45 million. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 206.25% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm's revenue was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,200.00%.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

