Genfit S.A. (NASDAQ:GNFT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Genfit S.A. (NASDAQ:GNFT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,800 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the November 30th total of 63,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Genfit Stock Performance

Shares of Genfit stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.78. 5,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,471. Genfit has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $6.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Genfit in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

Genfit Company Profile

Genfit SA, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company develops Elafibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis. It also engages in the development of NIS4 technology for the diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis; VS-01 for the treatment of Urea Cycle Disorder (UCD) and Organic Acidemia Disorder (OAD); GNS561, which is in Phase 1b/2a trial to treat patients with cholangiocarcinoma (CCA); VS-01-ACLF and Nitazoxanide (NTZ), which is in Phase 1 trial to treat acute-on-chronic liver failure, as well as VS-02-HE, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of Reduction of Hyperammonemia and the Stabilization of Blood Ammonia; CML-022; SRT-015, an ASK1 inhibitor targets the inhibition of cellular apoptosis, inflammation, and fibrosis.

