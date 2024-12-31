Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) Short Interest Update

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,027,500 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the November 30th total of 1,856,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 71.1 days.
Iberdrola Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of Iberdrola stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.93. 8,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,787. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.10. Iberdrola has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.85.
About Iberdrola
