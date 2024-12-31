Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) Short Interest Update

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,027,500 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the November 30th total of 1,856,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 71.1 days.

Iberdrola Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Iberdrola stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.93. 8,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,787. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.10. Iberdrola has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.85.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, and Australia. It generates electricity from renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, and conventional nuclear, as well as through batteries.

