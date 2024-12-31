Short Interest in Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) Decreases By 6.3%

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 536,300 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the November 30th total of 572,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 292,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Banco Macro by 118.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in Banco Macro by 262.0% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Banco Macro by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Macro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $381,000.

Banco Macro Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Banco Macro stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $98.25. 12,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,905. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.46 and its 200 day moving average is $68.94. Banco Macro has a 1 year low of $24.41 and a 1 year high of $109.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Banco Macro from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th.

Banco Macro Company Profile

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines, and money transfers.

Featured Articles

