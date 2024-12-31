Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Short Interest Update

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the November 30th total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 571,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 12.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Friday, November 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Dine Brands Global from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.71.

Dine Brands Global Trading Up 0.1 %

Dine Brands Global stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.44. 35,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,080. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.62. The company has a market cap of $464.09 million, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.73. Dine Brands Global has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $51.35.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.10. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 11.31% and a negative return on equity of 37.75%. The business had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dine Brands Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.94%.

Institutional Trading of Dine Brands Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Dine Brands Global in the third quarter valued at about $6,102,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 229.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 249,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,799,000 after acquiring an additional 173,831 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 173.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 140,501 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,086,000 after acquiring an additional 89,152 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 124,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 86,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 217.6% during the third quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 104,816 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,273,000 after buying an additional 71,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

