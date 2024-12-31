Empiric Student Property Plc (OTCMKTS:EPCFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Empiric Student Property Plc (OTCMKTS:EPCFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 299,300 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the November 30th total of 273,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
Empiric Student Property Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:EPCFF remained flat at $0.95 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.95. Empiric Student Property has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $0.95.
Empiric Student Property Company Profile
