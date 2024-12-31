Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the November 30th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.8 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Stock Performance

HYFM traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.58. The stock had a trading volume of 8,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,804. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HYFM. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 80.3% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 42,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 19,147 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 20,357 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 475,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 26,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 6.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 730,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 45,800 shares during the period. 26.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, and nutrients, as well as plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment.

