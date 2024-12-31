Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Short Interest Down 6.3% in December

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2024

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAXGet Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,780,000 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the November 30th total of 17,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Read Our Latest Report on DVAX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynavax Technologies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 175.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 291.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the third quarter worth $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Dynavax Technologies stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $12.89. 68,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,091,418. Dynavax Technologies has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $15.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 13.23 and a quick ratio of 12.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 99.16 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.54.

About Dynavax Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.