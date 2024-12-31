Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Short Interest Down 6.3% in December

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,780,000 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the November 30th total of 17,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 175.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 291.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the third quarter worth $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dynavax Technologies stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $12.89. 68,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,091,418. Dynavax Technologies has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $15.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 13.23 and a quick ratio of 12.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 99.16 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.54.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

