Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Short Interest Down 6.3% in December

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,780,000 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the November 30th total of 17,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 8th.
Shares of Dynavax Technologies stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $12.89. 68,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,091,418. Dynavax Technologies has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $15.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 13.23 and a quick ratio of 12.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 99.16 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.54.
Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.
