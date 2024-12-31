Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Short Interest Update

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 370,400 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the November 30th total of 395,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Alamo Group from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Alamo Group

In other Alamo Group news, VP Janet S. Pollock sold 257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.41, for a total transaction of $49,706.37. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,857.60. This represents a 7.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Edward Rizzuti sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.88, for a total value of $54,062.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,031.32. This trade represents a 3.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Alamo Group during the third quarter valued at $35,759,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 1,486.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 71,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,823,000 after acquiring an additional 66,698 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 344,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,635,000 after acquiring an additional 50,327 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 641,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,626,000 after acquiring an additional 45,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 9.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 386,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,888,000 after purchasing an additional 33,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Price Performance

NYSE:ALG traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $185.98. 5,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,960. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.10. Alamo Group has a 1 year low of $163.74 and a 1 year high of $231.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $190.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Alamo Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is presently 10.47%.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

